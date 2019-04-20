Obituary Print Steven Lee "Poppy" Kettle | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Steven "Poppy" Lee Kettle, 67, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.

He was born on April 3, 1952, in Sedalia, the son of Merle L. and Sally M. (Clemons) Kettle, who preceded him in death.

On August 10, 1974, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Debbie S. Clinger, who resides of the home.

Steven enjoyed gardening and watching the hummingbirds. He had a great sense of humor and always had a joke ready to tell. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.

Besides his wife of forty-four years, survivors include two children, Adam Kettle of Sedalia and Amy Tichenor (Willie) of Osceola, MO; one brother, Barry Kettle (Debbie) of Columbia, MO; four grandchildren, Isaac Tichenor, Madison Tichenor, Alexa Kettle, and Bristol Kettle; one great-granddaughter, Ariel Olivos; and numerous cousins and extended family.

A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.

1001 S. Limit Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

