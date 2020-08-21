1/1
Steven Michael Fullerton
1951-2020
ODESSA - Steven Michael Fullerton, 68, of Odessa, MO formerly of Sedalia, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at his home in Odessa. He was born on October 26, 1951,in Sarcoxie, MO the son of Thomas Fullerton and Lula Whitaker, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include a son Spencer Lane Fullerton (Jeralyn Allen) of Sedalia; three brothers, James, Ron and Larry Fullerton; four sisters, Jan Whitworth, Patty Beasley, Helen Hunter and Mary Eaton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Steve was a big-hearted, fun loving guy. In his younger years, he was very athletic and was a Golden Glove Boxer. Steve was generous, always taking food to neighbors, friends or anyone in need. He enjoyed antiquing, and all types of auctions and sales. He was always in search of the best sweet corn in the state and was an excellent gardner, raising wonderful tomatoes. Steve was known for his sense of humor and pranks and will be missed by many.
Steve retired from the Iron Workers Union. He worked for Mar-Jim construction and James H. Drew construction of Sedalia. He also worked in Borger, TX for many years as a pipefitter in oil refineries. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers, Bob, William, Kenneth and Richard Fullerton; and two sisters, Betty Still and Linda Fullerton.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Anne Kyle officiating.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family, in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
