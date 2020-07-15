1/1
Steven Richard Loftus
1961 - 2020
Steven Richard Loftus of Dallas, Texas passed away on July 11, 2020, at the age of 59.
He was born on June 21, 1961, to Richard and Mary Anna (Arndt) Loftus in Marshalltown, Iowa, and graduated from Smith-Cotton High School, Sedalia, Missouri, in 1979.
After attending the University of Missouri, Columbia, in which he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity, he moved to Dallas in 1983.
Steven was a longtime business owner and operator. He married Teresa Marie Dahlhauser on July 8, 1989, in Fremont, Nebraska. Steven and Teresa lived in Dallas and attended Christ the King Catholic Church with four remarkable children, Joe, Richie, Reagan and Jack. He was immensely proud of them.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Teresa Marie Loftus of Dallas, Texas; children, Joseph Thomas Loftus of Dallas, Texas, Richard Joseph Loftus of Boston, Massachusetts, Reagan Elizabeth Loftus of Washington, D.C., Jack Dahlhauser Loftus of Dallas, Texas. He had five brothers, five sisters, and many other loving family members and friends.
Steven was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Marie Pair and his parents, Richard and Mary Anna Loftus.
A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. today at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8017 Preston Road, Dallas, Texas 75220.
Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Turrentine Jackson Morrow in Allen, Texas and Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, Missouri.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
JUL
17
Interment
10:00 AM
Crown Hill Cemetery
