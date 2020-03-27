Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stewart Kipling "Kip" Salmon. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Stewart Kipling "Kip" Salmon, 79, of Sedalia, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

Kip was born on Oct. 25, 1940, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. He was the son of Victor Glenn and Mary Jo Buchholz Salmon. His early years were in Windsor, MO, and then lived on a farm near Jefferson City. He attended high school in Jefferson City.

Kip joined the U.S. Marine Corp in 1959 and did his basic training in San Diego, CA. He served in the 3rd Division at Camp Butler in Okinawa from 1960-1962. He was also deployed to Homestead Air Force Base near Miami during the Cuban Missile Crisis, literally ready to invade Cuba. He completed his military duty at 29 Palms, CA.

Kip worked for Westlake Ace Hardware for 39 years, retiring as the manager of the Sedalia store. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and had served on its administration board. He also served on the State Fair Community College board of directors, was past president of the Sedalia Country Club and was past president of CASA. He was a longtime member of the Sedalia Rotary Club and was involved in the community in many other ways.

He enjoyed golf, fishing and hunting. He was an enthusiastic, energetic man, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Carole Jean, of the home; two children, Stacia Bellmer (Herb) and Scott Salmon (Allison), all of Wheaton, IL; four grandchildren, Allison Kannegieter (Austin), Andrew Bellmer (Maura), Emily Bellmer, and Sydney Salmon; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Ella; and two sisters, Cornelia Salmon Robertson, LeCompton, KS, and Sue Salmon Spencer, Fox Island, WA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Salmon.

A Memorial Mass will be held later in the summer at Sacred Heart Church. A private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 28, 2020

