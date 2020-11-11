FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Stuart Michael Bargfrede, 56, of Columbia, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

A memorial service is planned at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Alive In Christ in Columbia with the Rev. Tim Morris officiating. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Flora Cemetary in rural Alma with the Rev. Tim Morris officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store