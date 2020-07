Or Copy this URL to Share

WARRENSBURG - Susan Lynn Frazelle, 58, of Warrensburg, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

