Susan Marie Schmieg
1964-2020
SEDALIA- Susan Marie Schmieg, 56, of Sedalia, MO passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Sedalia. She was born on October 1, 1964, in Sedalia, the daughter of James Oscar Kindle and Shirley Marie (Branum) Kindle.
Susan loved to walk and was a "Grandma Volunteer" at Head Start in Sedalia. She loved spending time with family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Susan enjoyed going to services at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sedalia.
Susan is survived by her mother Shirley, three siblings, Mike Kindle (Tonya) of Belton, MO, Jamie Kindle (Andrea) of Oak Grove, MO, Tracy Sanders (Roy) of Bullard, TX. She is also survived by three children, Tiffany Shepard of Hallsville, TX, Mason Schmieg of Sedalia, Collin Schmieg (Ashley) of Longview, TX, and nine grandchildren.
Susan was preceded in death by her father James Oscar Kindle. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 12th, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sedalia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.


Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
