OTTERVILLE - Sydonna L. Cooney, "Grandma Sam," 79, of Otterville, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home.

She was born October 16, 1939, in Sedalia, daughter of Lynford and Winnie (Henderson) Hackler.

On October 6, 1957, in Sedalia, she married John Austin "Bud" Cooney, who preceded her in death on January 20, 2015.

Sydonna worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for Howard Construction before she retired. She was known by the Otterville community as "Grandma Sam." She dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was "always there" for all their sporting events and activities. If it was important to them it was important to her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She enjoyed her Tuesday crocheting group, as well as gardening. Recently she had been attending the Otterville Baptist Church and helped cook for the kids for Wednesday night youth group.

She was an amazing woman and loved her family dearly.

Surviving are a daughter, Pat Seifert and her husband, Gene, of Otterville; four grandchildren, Jonathan Seifert, Preston Seifert, Shelby Geromini and Shaunna Pace; ten great-grandchildren, Jessica, Devyn, Mariah, Tanner, Wyatt, Lukas, Finley, Gage, Austin and Ava; and a brother, Harold Hackler.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Donna Geromini and Debra Sue Cooney.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 19 at Heckart Funeral Home with Jeff Page officiating.

Casket bearers will be Jonathan Seifert, Preston Seifert, Chad Pace, Roger Stuedle, Paul Oswald and Jim Oswald.

Honorary bearers will be her great-grandchildren.

Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Otterville.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at Heckart Funeral Home.

903 S. Ohio Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-1750

