Talbert Edward Richard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Talbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Talbert Edward Richard, 26, of Sedalia, formerly of Cole Camp, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident near Sedalia.
He was born on March 15, 1994, in Beaumont, Texas, a son of Camille Darlene Richard.
He attended kindergarten at Eugene Field Elementary School in Beaumont, Texas. In 1999, they moved to Stanfield, North Carolina, where he attended Stanfield Elementary School. They then moved to a home at Cooney Creek on Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri in 2005. He was baptized at New Life Baptist Church east of Cole Camp. In 2008, they moved to Cole Camp, where he attended school, was an Eagle Scout, graduated from Cole Camp High School in 2012, and worked at the Dairy Bar and Sutherlands in Sedalia. After graduation, he attended Kansas State University.
He worked for Preferred Construction of Smithton and Source Construction of Cole Camp. He enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his family and friends, and playing with his dogs, Abraham, Oscar, and Elizabeth.
He is survived by his mother, Camille Richard of Sedalia; his grandmother, Mary Richard; his aunts and uncle, Donia Schmiege, Danny Richard and Leah Richard; and his cousins, Owen, Grace, Rachel, Nate, Kaleb, Dylon, Bennet, Bekka, Moriah, and Alex.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Richard.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Memorial Cemetery, Cole Camp, with Pastor Bill Siebert officiating.
Memorial contributions can be given to the family's choice in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FOX FUNERAL HOME - COLE CAMP
302 E Butterfield Trail
Cole Camp, MO 65325
(660) 668-4425
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved