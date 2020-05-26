SEDALIA - Talbert Edward Richard, 26, of Sedalia, formerly of Cole Camp, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident near Sedalia.

He was born on March 15, 1994, in Beaumont, Texas, a son of Camille Darlene Richard.

He attended kindergarten at Eugene Field Elementary School in Beaumont, Texas. In 1999, they moved to Stanfield, North Carolina, where he attended Stanfield Elementary School. They then moved to a home at Cooney Creek on Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri in 2005. He was baptized at New Life Baptist Church east of Cole Camp. In 2008, they moved to Cole Camp, where he attended school, was an Eagle Scout, graduated from Cole Camp High School in 2012, and worked at the Dairy Bar and Sutherlands in Sedalia. After graduation, he attended Kansas State University.

He worked for Preferred Construction of Smithton and Source Construction of Cole Camp. He enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his family and friends, and playing with his dogs, Abraham, Oscar, and Elizabeth.

He is survived by his mother, Camille Richard of Sedalia; his grandmother, Mary Richard; his aunts and uncle, Donia Schmiege, Danny Richard and Leah Richard; and his cousins, Owen, Grace, Rachel, Nate, Kaleb, Dylon, Bennet, Bekka, Moriah, and Alex.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Richard.

Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Memorial Cemetery, Cole Camp, with Pastor Bill Siebert officiating.

Memorial contributions can be given to the family's choice in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

