Obituary Print Taleta Jeanette Hofheins | Visit Guest Book

SWEET SPRINGS - Taleta Jeanette Hofheins, 72, of Sweet Springs, formerly of Sedalia, passed away April 16, 2019, at Sweet Springs Villa.

Per Jeanette's wishes her body has been taken for cremation. There are no services scheduled at this time. An inurnment will be at a later date in Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to State Fair Community College Foundation, for the Show Me Master Gardeners Annual Scholarship. Memorials may be left at or mailed to McLaughlin Funeral Chapel, 519 S. Ohio St., Sedalia, MO 65301.

Jeanette was born March 11, 1947, in Batesville, AR, to the late T.J. and Merle Fields Clark.

On October 1, 1966, she married Stephen Hofheins. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2005.

She worked at various places including Coast to Coast store, Interstate Studios and most recently for the Sedalia Democrat, in the circulation department.

She was an avid gardener. She received a Show Me Master Gardners Certificate from State Fair Community College.

She is survived by her sons Paul Hofheins and Patrick (Jessica) Hofheins both of Sedalia; grandchildren Lucas, Brendan and Gracie; and a great-grandson Hayzen; brother Jerry Clark of Batesville, AR.

She was preceded in death by her brother Tommy Clark. SWEET SPRINGS - Taleta Jeanette Hofheins, 72, of Sweet Springs, formerly of Sedalia, passed away April 16, 2019, at Sweet Springs Villa.Per Jeanette's wishes her body has been taken for cremation. There are no services scheduled at this time. An inurnment will be at a later date in Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to State Fair Community College Foundation, for the Show Me Master Gardeners Annual Scholarship. Memorials may be left at or mailed to McLaughlin Funeral Chapel, 519 S. Ohio St., Sedalia, MO 65301.Jeanette was born March 11, 1947, in Batesville, AR, to the late T.J. and Merle Fields Clark.On October 1, 1966, she married Stephen Hofheins. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2005.She worked at various places including Coast to Coast store, Interstate Studios and most recently for the Sedalia Democrat, in the circulation department.She was an avid gardener. She received a Show Me Master Gardners Certificate from State Fair Community College.She is survived by her sons Paul Hofheins and Patrick (Jessica) Hofheins both of Sedalia; grandchildren Lucas, Brendan and Gracie; and a great-grandson Hayzen; brother Jerry Clark of Batesville, AR.She was preceded in death by her brother Tommy Clark. Funeral Home McLaughlin Funeral Chapel

519 S Ohio Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-8000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 18, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close