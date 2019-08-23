Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Alan Edwards. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

OTTERVILLE - Terry Alan Edwards, 72, of Otterville, MO passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his immediate family. He was born on June 18, 1947, in Sedalia, MO the son of Arthur and Melba (Cave) Edwards, who preceded him in death.

On May 22, 1971, in Otterville, MO he was united in marriage to Debbie Corson, who survives of the home.

Terry loved to hunt and fish. He was a hard worker and enjoyed woodworking. He worked many years for the Missouri Department of Corrections and in construction. He served his country honorably in the US Navy. He was a loving father and grandfather. He absolutely adored his grandchildren.

Besides his wife of 48 years, survivors include two daughters, Lynn Payne (Chris) of Sedalia and Leann Langton (Sean) of Otterville; one sister, Robin Helmig of Otterville; six grandchildren, Chelci Evans (Cory), Wyatt Payne (Lisa), Logan Stone (Britney), Austin Payne (Linsey), Sean D. Langton, and Bronwen Langton; three great-grandchildren, Cass Evans, Brinlee Stone, and Laken Stone.

Memorial services will be held at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Pastor David Owens, officiating. Military honors will be rendered at 6:30 p.m. sharp.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until service time.

A private burial will be at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Otterville, MO at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Compassas in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

