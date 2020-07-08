COLUMBIA - Terry Lavon Van Dyne, 72, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO.

She was born on December 31, 1947, in Emporia, KS, the daughter of Donald Paxson and Geneven Hartshorn who preceded her in death.

On August 23, 1969, in Sedalia at Wesley United Methodist Church, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, John R. Van Dyne.

In Terry's early years she enjoyed playing tennis, traveling and taught sign language and Bible study to the deaf at Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio, TX. She liked to cook, read, bike ride, and most recently loved to watch Turner Classic Movies and Fox News. She appreciated tasty drinks and treats, and was always ready for an adventure. Terry was very inquisitive and valued learning. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and delighted in being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Terry lived with Multiple Sclerosis for 50 years with dignity, courage, and strength.

Besides her husband, John, she leaves behind two daughters, Vivia Robertson (Michael) of Austin, TX, and Tara Van Dyne of Sedalia; two sisters, Peggy Moriarty (Ralph) of Sedalia and Judy Bishop (John) of Grain Valley, MO; and two grandchildren whom she adored, Lauren Roberston and Caris Robertson.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The National MS Society in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

