1/1
Terry Lavon Van Dyne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLUMBIA - Terry Lavon Van Dyne, 72, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO.
She was born on December 31, 1947, in Emporia, KS, the daughter of Donald Paxson and Geneven Hartshorn who preceded her in death.
On August 23, 1969, in Sedalia at Wesley United Methodist Church, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, John R. Van Dyne.
In Terry's early years she enjoyed playing tennis, traveling and taught sign language and Bible study to the deaf at Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio, TX. She liked to cook, read, bike ride, and most recently loved to watch Turner Classic Movies and Fox News. She appreciated tasty drinks and treats, and was always ready for an adventure. Terry was very inquisitive and valued learning. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and delighted in being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Terry lived with Multiple Sclerosis for 50 years with dignity, courage, and strength.
Besides her husband, John, she leaves behind two daughters, Vivia Robertson (Michael) of Austin, TX, and Tara Van Dyne of Sedalia; two sisters, Peggy Moriarty (Ralph) of Sedalia and Judy Bishop (John) of Grain Valley, MO; and two grandchildren whom she adored, Lauren Roberston and Caris Robertson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The National MS Society in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved