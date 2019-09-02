Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Richard Emo. View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Terry Richard Emo, 67, of Sedalia, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his home.

Born September 28, 1951, in Sedalia, he was a son of the late Armin O. and Helen V. (Micka) Emo. On November 24, 1979, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Marsha A. Christian, who survives of the home.

Terry was raised and educated in Sedalia and was a 1969 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He attended SMS and later SFCC and worked as a systems administrator for Alcan Cable. He and his brother took up bowling at a young age and were quite accomplished, winning many tournaments and awards. His parents owned and operated Helen's Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds and would help make preparations before the start of every fair.

Terry loved his animals and cars, especially fast cars. He was the proud owner of a 1965 Shelby Mustang GT 350. He was a fan of Nascar and liked betting on races. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan. Terry enjoyed going out on the town. He liked attending concerts and enjoyed seeing the Eagles perform in Kansas City with his brother.

He attended the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center. Terry was a member of Sedalia Elks Lodge 125 and served as Exalted Ruler during the 100th Anniversary of the Lodge. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason.

Besides his wife Marsha, he is survived by his brother, Steve Emo (Gloria) of El Paso, TX; four nephews, Eric Emo, Chad Christian, Marc Christian and Wesley Christian; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jim Downing officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gary Eck, Steve Emo, Fred Bartol, Marc Christian, Bob Emo and George Thomlinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Christian, Eric Emo, Terri Barker-Bartol, Gary Ballard, Gary Romig, Rick Lashley, Kenny Childs, Wesley Christian and Wes Lazenby.

