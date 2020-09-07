SEDALIA - Thelma M. Ficken, 84, of Sedalia, MO passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, Sedalia.
She was born on May 18, 1936, the daughter of Lloyd L. Gordy and Virgie B. (Young) Gordy, who preceded her in death.
On November 17, 1957, in Lincoln, MO, Thelma was united in marriage to William "Bill" H. Ficken, who passed away December 31, 2019.
Thelma loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always kept in touch with her extended family and friends. Growing up she attended East Sedalia Baptist Church where she was baptized and later became a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sedalia. In her younger years, she was a member of a local neighborhood extension club. She enjoyed going to the Missouri State Fair to watch the horse shows and playing cards with her grandchildren. Thelma was an excellent cook and enjoyed fixing special meals for all of her family.
She is survived by a son, Mark Ficken (Connie) of Blue Springs, MO; a daughter, Debbie Brown (Chris) of Sedalia; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Troy, Amanda, Brittany, Dustin, Kyleigh, and Lucas; 14 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Shayla Ficken of Sedalia.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, William "Billy" Ficken; a brother, C.W. "Red" Gordy.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Pastor Jeremy Freeman officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia.
Pallbearers will be Troy Ficken, Dustin Brown, Lucas Ficken, Kole Kenyon, Matt Schlicht, and JR Kenyon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Central Missouri Ag Club in honor of The Billy Ficken Scholarship, American Cancer Society
, Williams Syndrome Association, or the Downs Syndrome Association in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.