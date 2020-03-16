Theodore "Ted" R. Phillips, Jr., Reeds Spring son of Theodore and Lucille (Curtiss) Phillips, Sr. was born Jan. 20, 1942, in Sedalia and departed this life on March 10, 2020 at the age of 78.

Ted had been a resident of the area for 39 years, moving from Sedalia. He had worked as a civil engineer for the State Highway Department. Ted was well known for his scientific study of the UFO phenomenon. He worked with The Center for UFO Studies in Chicago, Illinois and Mufon Research Group in Missouri.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ginger Phillips of Reeds Spring. In Sedalia he is survived by his Aunt Beatrice Curtiss, many cousins including Teresa Walker, Steve and Peggy Phillips, Ron and Jan Phillips. Also Jerry and Liz Hopkins of Platte City.

Funeral arrangements were by Stumpff 's Funeral Home, Kimberling City. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.