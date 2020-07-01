COLE CAMP - Thomas Coy Cook, 74, of Mora, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Cole Camp where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in First Baptist Cemetery in Cole Camp with military honors by the American Legion Post No. 305 of Cole Camp. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

