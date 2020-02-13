Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Thomas Paul (Duck) Clifford, 69, of Cole Camp, MO, passed away February 11, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO.

He was born on June 13, 1950, in Sedalia, MO, the son of Donald Max and Mildred Virginia (Richardson) Clifford, who preceded him in death.

On July 3, 1976, at St. John's Catholic Church, Bahner, MO, he was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Clifford, who survives of the home.

Tom was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Bahner, MO, where he was Baptized and Confirmed. He worked as a Journeyman Carpenter for many years. Tom worked for Home Builders Corp. in Sedalia. He worked with audio electronics. Tom worked at Maxion Wheels where he was employed for 36 years. The last position he held was Gaging Specialist before retiring.

Tom had a passion for Crappie fishing and enjoyed hunting. He enjoyed riding around in his side by side four wheeler, playing pool, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Barb, survivors include a brother, Tim Clifford (Mary) of Kingsville, MO; a sister, Debbie Bentzin (Bob) of Otterville, MO; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Kevin Clifford.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at the First Methodist Church Celebration Center with Deacons, Tony Hartfield and Turf Martin officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Celebration Center.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Patrick Beanland, Derick Beanland, Bryan Beanland, Wes Hall, Patrick Clifford, Matt Dieckman, Aaron Dieckman.

Honorary bearers will be Lisa Monteer, Ashley Ahnert, Sarah Clifford, LyDeana Roe, Eric Beanland, Adam Beanland, Matt Beanland, Daniel Beanland, Tom Beanland, Mike Beanland, Amy Montgomery.

