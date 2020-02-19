Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas T. Keating. View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Calling hours 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Thomas T. Keating died on Feb. 15, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr. Keating was born on Aug. 3, 1931, in Wichita, KS, the son of Thomas Edward and Katherine Trendle Keating. The family lived in Kansas and briefly in Washington, D.C., before moving to Sedalia in 1939. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a graduate of Sacred Heart High School. He attended St. Louis University and received a Juris Doctorate degree in 1955. Shortly thereafter he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After his term of service in the Army, he returned to Sedalia in 1957 to begin his practice of law.

In 1958, Mr. Keating became a partner with Henry Salveter. In 1962, he partnered with James E. Durley to establish the Durley and Keating Law Firm. Mr. Keating believed in serving his community and dedicated endless hours volunteering his time with many local organizations. He served as a representative to the Missouri State Legislature from 1960 to 1964. Mr. Keating served on the Board of Trustees of State Fair Community College, Sedalia Chamber of Commerce, Sedalia United Way, and the .

Mr. Keating was a respected and admired attorney. He practiced law in Sedalia for 50 years and was dedicated to his clients. He was the oldest practicing attorney when he retired in December 2008.

On Oct 15, 1966, he was united in marriage to Sally Louise Wooten.

Surviving are his wife, Sally, his son, Brad and his wife, Lorraine, and two daughters, Sarah Keating and Caroline Keating Twenter, three grandchildren, Campbell Keating, Katherine Keating and Maya Twenter.

He was predeceased by his parents as well as his sister Patricia Ann Killeen.

Mr. Keating never forgot the struggles his family endured during the Great Depression and was always willing to offer a helping hand to those in need. He loved spending time with his family and friends and many special memories were made when they all gathered at their cabin on the Lake of the Ozarks. He will be greatly missed.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. The family will receive friends at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Private interment will be at a later time in Calvary Cemetery.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 20, 2020

