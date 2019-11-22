Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Wallace McFail. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

OTTERVILLE - Thomas Wallace McFail, 75, of Otterville, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his home.

He was born on January 17, 1944, in Sedalia, MO, the son of John Ives and Dora (Carver) McFail, who preceded him in death.

In June of 1964 in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Janis Green, who resides in Sedalia. On January 27, 2001, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Alma J. Ramey, who resides of the home.

Tommy worked for Dunn Beverage and Coca Cola in Sedalia for 22 years. He owned and operated M&L Trucking until retirement. After retirement, he worked at the Sedalia Auto Auction. Tommy enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, going to car show events with his 1966 Pontiac, and watching sports of all kinds. Tommy especially loved going to his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He was an avid Coca Cola memorabilia collector and loved his little dog "Gus."

In addition to his wife, Alma, he is survived by two sons, Willie McFail (Marie) and Charlie McFail (Darcy) all of Sedalia; two step-sons, Jason Rowlette (Holly) of Lee's Summit, Corey Rowlette of Otterville; a step-daughter, Samantha Lang (Fred) of Cole Camp; twelve grandchildren; a brother, John McFail (Wilma) of Houstonia; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Teddy, Glen, Jessie McFail, and Jim Garrigus; four sisters, Mattie Joyce McFail, Rosie Carver, Betty Hughes, and Mitzie Gildersleeve.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Paul Hodge officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at the chapel.

Burial will be at Mt. Herman Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Lane McFail, Jake McFail, Nate McFail, Cade Rowlette, Cylan Rowlette Burns, Landon Lang, Tanner Lang, and Tommy Kindle.

Honorary bearers will be Makayla McFail, Georgie McFail, Lauren McFail, Lyndsey Rowlette, Josie Lang.

Memorial contributions may be made to



OTTERVILLE - Thomas Wallace McFail, 75, of Otterville, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his home.He was born on January 17, 1944, in Sedalia, MO, the son of John Ives and Dora (Carver) McFail, who preceded him in death.In June of 1964 in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Janis Green, who resides in Sedalia. On January 27, 2001, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Alma J. Ramey, who resides of the home.Tommy worked for Dunn Beverage and Coca Cola in Sedalia for 22 years. He owned and operated M&L Trucking until retirement. After retirement, he worked at the Sedalia Auto Auction. Tommy enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, going to car show events with his 1966 Pontiac, and watching sports of all kinds. Tommy especially loved going to his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He was an avid Coca Cola memorabilia collector and loved his little dog "Gus."In addition to his wife, Alma, he is survived by two sons, Willie McFail (Marie) and Charlie McFail (Darcy) all of Sedalia; two step-sons, Jason Rowlette (Holly) of Lee's Summit, Corey Rowlette of Otterville; a step-daughter, Samantha Lang (Fred) of Cole Camp; twelve grandchildren; a brother, John McFail (Wilma) of Houstonia; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Teddy, Glen, Jessie McFail, and Jim Garrigus; four sisters, Mattie Joyce McFail, Rosie Carver, Betty Hughes, and Mitzie Gildersleeve.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Paul Hodge officiating.The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at the chapel.Burial will be at Mt. Herman Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.Pallbearers will be Lane McFail, Jake McFail, Nate McFail, Cade Rowlette, Cylan Rowlette Burns, Landon Lang, Tanner Lang, and Tommy Kindle.Honorary bearers will be Makayla McFail, Georgie McFail, Lauren McFail, Lyndsey Rowlette, Josie Lang.Memorial contributions may be made to DeFeet.org Foundation in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close