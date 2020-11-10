1/1
Timmy Lee Monteer
COLUMBIA - Timmy Lee Monteer, 50, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia.
He was born October 3, 1970, in Trenton, a son of Milford Lee Monteer and Merlene M. (Reynolds) Monteer. On October 6, 2018, in Mora, he was married to Mallorie Smith, who survives of the home.
He attended Trenton High School. He drove a delivery truck for Pepsi, worked construction, and most recently employed by the Pettis County Road Department as an operator/supervisor for the past seven years.
He was a jack of all trades, including carpentry and handyman work. Timmy loved to hunt, fish and collect artifacts. He also enjoyed camping, float trips and listening to country and classic rock music. His family was the center of his world and loved spending time with them. He adored his daughter and son, whom he loved very much. Timmy will be remembered as a great joke teller, fun to be around and lived life to the fullest.
In addition to his wife, Mallorie, he is survived by his mother, Merlene Pearl, of Warsaw; step-parents, Steve and Colleen Phillips; son, Daniel Lee McCoyd Monteer; daughter, Brooklyn Lee Monteer; and stepson, Mason Morton, all of Sedalia; three brothers, Barry J. "B.J." Monteer (Kirstie), of Mora, Charlie W. Monteer (Jessica), of Sedalia, and Terry A. Pearl, of San Francisco, CA; three sisters, Angela Monteer and Leah Monteer (Daniel), all of Sedalia, and Aubrey Coday (Ryan), of Otterville; three step-sisters, Christina Randolph, Kimberly Newland and Geni Cook; three uncles, Larry Monteer, of Chillicothe, Earl Monteer, of Wheatland, and Everett Monteer, of Sedalia; and aunt, Frances Tucker, of Sedalia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Milford Monteer; brother, Daniel Sneider; and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Jay McMillin officiating. Pallbearers will be Barry Monteer, Charlie Monteer, Chad Morgan, Nick Younce, Billy Weigand, Shane Lynch, Austin Monteer and Scotty Ireland. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Schupp, Billy Boles, Jacobi Monteer, Barry Monteer Jr., Aiden Brown, Jayden Pruitt, Donnie Knox, Dave Williams, Leonard Salmons, Kelly Williams, Chuck Wilson, Billy Wilson, Danny Wilson, John Bryant, Michael Shephard, Jason Johnson, Kevin O'Brien, Chris Hellesvig, Travis Monteer, Jack Morgan, Steve Phillips, Jamie Barnett, Louis Tuck, Walter Clark, Charles Spellmeyer, Skip Bay, William Stathem and Charlie McCormack. Burial will follow in Pleasant Union Cemetery, near Stover.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family in care of the funeral home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
