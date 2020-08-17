1/
Timothy Scott Haase
1960-2020
COLE CAMP -Timothy Scott Haase, 59, of Cole Camp, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 30, 1960 in Sedalia a son of the late Robert A. Haase and Beulah
Mae (Arnold) Longan.
Timothy is survived by his stepfather, Robert Longan, of Windsor; a daughter, Payton
Haase, of the home; a niece, Kristina Martin; and nephew, Joshua W. Martin. He was
also preceded in death by a sister, Robin Elaine Haase-Martin; and a brother, James R.
Haase.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at First Christian
Church with the Rev. Dr. Chad McMullin officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial
Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the
church.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
519 S Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-8000
