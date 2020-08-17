COLE CAMP -Timothy Scott Haase, 59, of Cole Camp, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 30, 1960 in Sedalia a son of the late Robert A. Haase and Beulah

Mae (Arnold) Longan.

Timothy is survived by his stepfather, Robert Longan, of Windsor; a daughter, Payton

Haase, of the home; a niece, Kristina Martin; and nephew, Joshua W. Martin. He was

also preceded in death by a sister, Robin Elaine Haase-Martin; and a brother, James R.

Haase.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at First Christian

Church with the Rev. Dr. Chad McMullin officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial

Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the

church.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

