McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Graveside service 11:00 AM Crown Hill Cemetery

Tina Marie Sizemore, 44, of Sedalia, died Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Born September 24, 1974, in Sedalia, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert L. and Willie E. (Cox) Sizemore. On February 17, 2012, in Sedalia, she married Lonny Coke, who preceded her in death on May 28, 2014.

Tina was raised and educated in Cole Camp and was a graduate of Cole Camp High School. She attended Central Christian College of the Bible in Moberly for two years. She loved listening to country music. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved to fish and hunt. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her niece Amanda and nephew Mark.

She is survived by a brother, Mark Sizemore of La Crosse, KS; two special aunts, Joan Eastep (Gary) and Laura Gudenschwager (Rick); a niece, Amanda Faye Sizemore; a nephew Mark Alan Sizemore; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Crown Hill Cemetery with Pastor Mark Sizemore and Mark Alan Sizemore officiating. There will be no visitation.

