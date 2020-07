Or Copy this URL to Share

SPRINGFIELD - Tracey Lynn (Dotson-Wissman) Phillips, 53, of Springfield, formerly of Sedalia, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home in Springfield. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

