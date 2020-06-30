Treva JoAn Monsees
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Treva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLUMBIA - Treva JoAn Monsees, 87, of Columbia, formerly of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Lenoir Woods in Columbia.
She was born August 1, 1932, in Hatton, MO, a daughter of the late Harold C. and Blanche (Reed) Jones. On August 30, 1953, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Charles William Monsees, who preceded her in death on April 15, 2015.
She was a 1950 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and attended Sedalia Business College. She was a long-time member of New Bethel United Methodist Church and was currently a member of Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. She dedicated her life to raising her family and working on the family farm. She was active in church and served as a 4-H leader.
Survivors include a son, Bill Monsees, of Sedalia; two daughters, Pamela Huwieler (Bob), of Columbia, and Sandy Davis (Kurt), of Maryville; a sister, Joyce Bozarth, of Wichita, KS; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Curtis "Sonny" Jones; and two sisters, Jean O'Neill and Janet Schwarz.
A private family memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with the Rev. Sandy Monsees Davis officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren, Kristen Hightower, Nikki Monsees, Megan Evans, Jillian Carter, Ryan Davis and Tyler Davis. Burial will follow in Highland Sacred Gardens.
The public is invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Lenoir Benevolent Fund in care of Heckart Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved