SEDALIA - Tyler Lee Waits, 37 of Sedalia, MO passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Sedalia, Missouri.

He is survived by his mother Alyssa of Pittsburgh, KS, his father Greg Waits of Everett, WA, his children Nhathiya, Tyler Jr. (TJ), Mickey and Derrick, his sisters Melissa Waits (MN) and Kathleen (Kate) Waits (AZ), 2 nieces and nephew many aunts, uncles and cousins from both sides of his family.

Tyler was born in Miles City, Montana, on December 27, 1981, to Alyssa and Greg. Tyler had the fortune and opportunity to grow up and live in several different places throughout his life. It profoundly shaped who he was a man. The majority of his childhood he spent with his mother in Reno, Nevada, while his teen years to early adulthood he spent in Parkville, Missouri. When Tyler entered his thirties he decided to move to the frigid tundra of Minnesota. During his time in Minnesnowta Tyler was able to learn the trade of carpentry work, driving in crazy weather and develop a closer bond to his father, sisters, nieces and nephews.

He also made many friends. After becoming a master of his trade, Tyler knew it was time to come back home to Missouri to spend time with his children and be the best father he could be to them.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 24, 2019

