COLE CAMP - Unser Edward Brockman, 21, of Cole Camp, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, near Cole Camp. He was born on June 8, 1998, in Sedalia, Missouri, a son of Roger and Thaney (Fox) Brockman.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cole Camp, where he was baptized on July 19, 1998, and confirmed in his faith on May 6, 2012.

Unser attended the Lutheran School Association and was a 2016 graduate of Cole Camp R-1, where he was an active member of the FFA, the FFA trap team, varsity basketball, National Honor Society, and the president of his senior class.

He was passionate about the Brockman Family Farm, hunting, his family, and the love of his life, his fiancé, Laurel. He was employed by the Missouri Department of Transportation in Cole Camp and was a member of the Cole Camp Fire Department.

He is survived by his parents, Roger and Thaney Brockman, his brother Kinser Brockman, fiancé Laurel Larimore and her parents Tracy and Joani, his Nana, Ranella Fox, his great-grandmother, Frances Fox, Uncle David (Judy) Brockman, Aunt Mary Ellen (Dwane) Davis, Uncle Levi (Mindy) Fox, and his cousins, Andy (Jessica), Riley (Cassandra), Addison, Maddox, Lane, and Colt.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon and Darlene Brockman and Carl Fox.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cole Camp, with Pastor Gregory Truwe officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, near Cole Camp.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. on Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cole Camp.

Pallbearers will be Kinser Brockman, Andy Brockman, Riley Brockman, Tanner Oelrichs, Codi Eckhoff, and Alex Pritzel. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Cole Camp Fire Department.

Memorials may be given to Bethlehem Cemetery, Cole Camp Fire Department, or the Lutheran School Association in care of Fox Funeral Home.

