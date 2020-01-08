Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Lucille Cochran. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

JEFFERSON CITY - Velma Lucille Cochran, 94, of Versailles, MO, formerly of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, MO.

Lucille was born on November 25, 1925, in Fristoe, MO, a daughter of Elza and Eva (Hunsaker) Bale. On February 20, 1960, in Sedalia, MO, she married Bill Cochran who preceded her in death on December 14, 2002.

Lucille worked for many years as a seamstress at J.A. Lamy's Manufacturing Co. She was a member of Calvary Temple in Sedalia. Lucille enjoyed sewing, doing crafts. Some of the things she will be remembered for is her love of Sewing Teddy Bears and entering them in the Missouri State Fair.

Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Kay Wilson Coonce (Donald) of Versailles, MO; one son, Bill E. Cochran (Margie) of Largo, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to both of her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Jean Ronspiez; two sons, Gary Lee Wilson, and Jerry Wayne Wilson.

No services are scheduled at this time.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Dresden Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO. JEFFERSON CITY - Velma Lucille Cochran, 94, of Versailles, MO, formerly of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, MO.Lucille was born on November 25, 1925, in Fristoe, MO, a daughter of Elza and Eva (Hunsaker) Bale. On February 20, 1960, in Sedalia, MO, she married Bill Cochran who preceded her in death on December 14, 2002.Lucille worked for many years as a seamstress at J.A. Lamy's Manufacturing Co. She was a member of Calvary Temple in Sedalia. Lucille enjoyed sewing, doing crafts. Some of the things she will be remembered for is her love of Sewing Teddy Bears and entering them in the Missouri State Fair.Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Kay Wilson Coonce (Donald) of Versailles, MO; one son, Bill E. Cochran (Margie) of Largo, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.In addition to both of her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Jean Ronspiez; two sons, Gary Lee Wilson, and Jerry Wayne Wilson.No services are scheduled at this time.A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Dresden Cemetery.Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close