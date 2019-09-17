Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Marie (Carver) Ciprian. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA-Velma Marie (Carver) Ciprian, 96, of Sedalia, MO passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center. She was born on December 17, 1922, in California, MO the daughter of Herman and Nora (Wood) Spring, who preceded her in death.

On May 3, 1941, in Tipton, MO, she was united in marriage to Otto Carver, who preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 1978. On Oct. 26, 1991 in Syracuse, MO she was united in marriage to Michael George Ciprian, who preceded her in death in April 2006.

Velma was a member of First Baptist Church, Sedalia. She worked for numerous factories and owned and operated Carver's Cafe in Syracuse for ten years. Velma enjoyed baking pies and cooking.

Survivors include her daughter Billie Jean Butler (Larry) of Sedalia; two grandchildren, Brian Butler (Jana) of Eureka, MO, and Melissa Butler of Denver, CO; three great grandchildren; a sister, Eula Mae Ylagan of St. Louis, MO; a brother in law, Kenneth Crouch of Owawatonie, KS; and several nieces or nephews.

In addition to her two husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Gertrude Berri and Dee Finger; and a baby brother in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, with Chaplin Bill Douglas officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.

Burial will be at Syracuse Cemetery, Syracuse, MO.

Pallbearers will be close friends.

