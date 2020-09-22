TULSA, Okla. - Vera Luton was born in Macomb, IL, on February 20, 1938, to Maurice and Ruth Luton. She received her Registered Nurse certification in 1958 after training at Moline Public Hospital. Vera met Gregory Hibbard while working at Moline Public Hospital in the summer of 1959 and they married the following summer.

Vera, Greg and their children settled in Sedalia, MO, in 1969. Vera Hibbard had a 30-year nursing career in Sedalia in hospital, nursing home and doctor's office settings. She enjoyed traveling, being involved with Christ & Trinity Lutheran Church and crafting banners for the church.

In 2017, Vera moved to a retirement community in Bartlesville, OK, where she enjoyed socializing and playing Rummikub with her new friends.

Vera died on Sept. 17, 2020, in Tulsa, OK, surrounded by her family after a brief battle with liver cancer. Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Gregory R. Hibbard. She is survived by three children, Dena Hibbard, Warren Hibbard, and Gail Greble, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In order to observe social distancing rules, a private service will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Christ & Trinity Lutheran Church located at 2101 S.W. Blvd., Sedalia, MO. The service will be transmitted to radios for those parked in the church parking lot and streamed via Facebook Live (follow the FB page Christ-Trinity Lutheran Church). The public is invited to attend a graveside memorial service on the East side of the church immediately following the private service.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Christ & Trinity Lutheran Church, or Open Door in Sedalia or the Habitat for Humanity in your area.

