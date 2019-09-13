Verlin Albert Hibbs, 80, of Springfield, died on September 11, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Verlin was born on February 28, 1939, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Albert and Ruth Arahood Hibbs. He married JoAnn Patrick Manion on December 21, 1985, in Springfield, IL.
Verlin proudly served in the United States Army. He graduated from Gridley High School and worked as a meat cutter for 50 years; 34 of those years were with Kent's IGA in Petersburg. Verlin was a member of Masonic Lodge #4 and Ansar Shrine, Past Potentate 2002. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and Fighting Illini. He enjoyed working in the yard and cooking on the grill. Verlin was a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. He was a generous man who always had a big smile and was always there to help someone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Tipsord; daughter, Cathy Hibbs; and son-in-law, Lanny Barker.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Hibbs of Springfield; one son, Douglas (Taffy Robbins) Hibbs of Springfield; two daughters, Lisa (Stuart) Funderburg of Springfield and Lori Barker of Taylorville; seven grandchildren, Katie Funderburg (fiancé, James Coleman), Maddie Funderburg, Sam Funderburg, Healy Funderburg, Jake Barker, Riley Barker, and Skye Robbins; one sister, Thelma Wesle of Gridley; one brother, Wendell Hibbs of Petersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Ceremony: 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. The Memorial Ceremony will begin with a Masonic Service.
Celebration of Life: Family will receive friends following the Memorial Ceremony until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Sept. 14, 2019