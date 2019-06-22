OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Verna M. Williams, age 86, passed away June 9, 2019, at her home in Overland Park, Kan.

Born in Sedalia, Mo., to Robert Williams and Eva (Yount) Bary, Verna was a 1951 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She lived much of her adult life in the Kansas City area and retired to Sun City West, Ariz., after marrying Eddie L. Johnson in 1997. Eddie was also a 1951 Smith-Cotton alumnus and preceded Verna in death on May 19, 2018.

Verna leaves behind two daughters, Cathy (Schults) Gilliland of Houston, Tx., and Leslie (Freese) Beauchamp (Jack) of Overland Park, Kan., in addition to Eddie's children Jeff Johnson of Tacoma, Wa., and Julie Iunker (Jeff) of Enumclaw, Wa.; her three grandchildren, Gabriel Gilliland, Christin (Gilliland) Touchet, and Brooke Beauchamp; Eddie's three grandchildren Jessica (Iunker) Eidens, Meghan Iunker, Alexandra (Johnson) Howe; and her 6 great-grandchildren.

Charitable contributions in Verna's memory may be made to . At her request, there will be no memorial service.