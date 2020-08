Or Copy this URL to Share

RAYMORE - Vernon (Bones) Leslie Harvey, 88, of Sedalia, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Redwood of Raymore in Raymore. A celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services in Sedalia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store