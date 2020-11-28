HUGHESVILLE - Vicki Lynn Shoemaker, 60, of Hughesville, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

She was born January 18, 1960, in Sedalia, daughter of Kenneth Ray Richards and Gloria Jean (Savage) Richards, who preceded her in death.

In 2003, in Sedalia, she was married to Clarence Wayne Shoemaker Jr.

Vicki's life revolved around raising her six kids. She worked as a truck driver for a time and was a jack-of-all-trades. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. She was a Pentecostal.

Surviving are her husband, Wayne; children, Heath Archambault of Sedalia, Angela Archambault of Sedalia, Paul Archambault of Columbia, Bryan Archambault of Columbia, William Savage of Sedalia, Kelly Bushnell of Sedalia, and Dalton Berg of Sedalia; a stepson, Douglas Shoemaker of Eagle Bay; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Neil Richards of St. Clair Shores, MI; and two half-brothers, Charlie Apel of Sweet Springs, and Billy Richards of Houstonia.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Casket bearers will be Dalton Berg, Heath Archambault, William Savage, Tony Lamb, Steven Newman and Wayne Savage.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

