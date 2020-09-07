SEDALIA - Victoria Ilene Moore, 59, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at her home.

Vicki was born on July 23, 1961, in Denver, CO, the daughter of Richard and Peggy (Copp) Brown, who preceded her in death.

On March 10, 2003, in the Cayman Islands, she was united in marriage to Glenn A. Moore, who survives of the home.

Vicki was a customer service representative at the AT&T Corporation. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, and spending time with her family and friends.

Besides her husband, survivors include two sons, Billy Teeter (Arwen) of San Diego, CA, and Lucas Moore of Marshall, MO; three daughters, Angie Teeter of Sedalia, MO, Ashley Yeater of Grain Valley, MO, and Chelsea Moore of Marshall, MO; a sister, Kathy Brown of Shawnee, KS; ten grandchildren, Tori, Barbara, Braden, Jessica, Lacey, Thomas, Camery, Cade, Easton, and Jamison; two great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Keegan; and special friend, Carolyn Erfurth. She was loved by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her grandpa, Bill Copp and her uncle, James Brown.

Graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO, at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, with Rev. Jason Kindle officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Overland Park Regional NICU: Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Attention NICU, 10500 Quivira Rd., Overland Park, KS 66215.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

