1/1
Victoria Ilene Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Victoria Ilene Moore, 59, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at her home.
Vicki was born on July 23, 1961, in Denver, CO, the daughter of Richard and Peggy (Copp) Brown, who preceded her in death.
On March 10, 2003, in the Cayman Islands, she was united in marriage to Glenn A. Moore, who survives of the home.
Vicki was a customer service representative at the AT&T Corporation. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, and spending time with her family and friends.
Besides her husband, survivors include two sons, Billy Teeter (Arwen) of San Diego, CA, and Lucas Moore of Marshall, MO; three daughters, Angie Teeter of Sedalia, MO, Ashley Yeater of Grain Valley, MO, and Chelsea Moore of Marshall, MO; a sister, Kathy Brown of Shawnee, KS; ten grandchildren, Tori, Barbara, Braden, Jessica, Lacey, Thomas, Camery, Cade, Easton, and Jamison; two great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Keegan; and special friend, Carolyn Erfurth. She was loved by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her grandpa, Bill Copp and her uncle, James Brown.
Graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO, at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, with Rev. Jason Kindle officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Overland Park Regional NICU: Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Attention NICU, 10500 Quivira Rd., Overland Park, KS 66215.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved