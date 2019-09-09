Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Lee Jaskolski. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Viola Lee Jaskolski, 88, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Essex of Sedalia.

She was born February 18, 1931, in Beaman, MO, a daughter of John and Alta (Potter) McMullin. On February 10, 1972, in Roseville, MI, she married Frank A. Jaskolski who preceded her in death on June 16, 2006.

Viola was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She worked as a school bus driver for Utica Community Schools in Utica, MI. She enjoyed spending her time oil painting and quilting.

Survivors include four children, Jerry Wilson (Rebecca) of Cleveland, GA, Donald Wilson (Sandy) of Pilot Grove, MO, Alan Wilson (Carol) of Ferndale, WA, Pamela Barnhart of Laurie, MO; five siblings, Mildred Walker, John McMullin, Jo Ann Birdsong, Donald McMullin, and Vivian Gertson; 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

In addition to both of her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Katherine Hepburn, Rev. Claude McMullin; one infant son, Ronald Lee Wilson.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be held at the Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery in Clinton Township, MI, at a later date.

