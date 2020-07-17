1/1
Virena Catherine Woolridge
1926 - 2020
SEDALIA - Virena Catherine Woolridge, 94, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
She was born March 15, 1926 in Salisbury, daughter of Richard Bland Webb and Whynema C. (Bybee) Webb.
On November 17, 1946 in Salisbury, she married James L. Woolridge, who preceded her in death on December 25, 1977.
Virena was a homemaker. She enjoyed garage sales, crossword puzzles, adult coloring books and paint-by-number books. She will be remembered for her spunk and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Surviving are three grandchildren, Robbie Stremmel, of Cole Camp, Ronald Stremmel Jr., of Sedalia, and Rolonda Stremmel, of Sedalia; several great and great-great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Stephen Galliher.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rona Stremmel; and sister, Helen Galliher.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Salisbury City Cemetery in Salisbury.
Casket bearers will be Robbie Stremmel, Ronald Stremmel Jr., Stephen Galliher, Steve Bybee and Jim Fairfax.
There will be a visitation from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
08:30 AM
Heckart Funeral Home
JUL
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Salisbury City Cemetery
