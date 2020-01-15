SedaliaDemocrat.com

Virgil Edward Schuster

Guest Book
  • "My condolences are extended as you mourn the loss of your..."
  • "May God comfort and strengthen you at this difficult time...."
Service Information
Meisenheimer Funeral Home - Pilot Grove - Pilot Grove
200 Roe Street
Pilot Grove, MO
65276
(660)-834-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Daniel's Catholic Church
1030 N. Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Daniel's Catholic Church
1030 N. Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Daniel's Catholic Church
1030 N. Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Virgil Edward Schuster, 87, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Pilot Grove, Missouri, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Daniel's Catholic Church, 1030 N. Hayden Rd. in Scottsdale, Arizona, followed by the rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. A funeral Mass will also be hosted at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove with burial immediately following in St. Martins Cemetery near Pilot Grove. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.