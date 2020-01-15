SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Virgil Edward Schuster, 87, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Pilot Grove, Missouri, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Daniel's Catholic Church, 1030 N. Hayden Rd. in Scottsdale, Arizona, followed by the rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. A funeral Mass will also be hosted at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove with burial immediately following in St. Martins Cemetery near Pilot Grove. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 16, 2020