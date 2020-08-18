1/1
Virgil Keith Venable
1934-2020
SEDALIA - Virgil Keith Venable, 85, of Sedalia, MO was called home Monday, August 17, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
He was born on August 21, 1934, in Pryor, OK the son of Jack E. and Louise (Yeager) Venable, who preceded him in death.
On March 2, 1958, at Goodwill Chapel Church, Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Bettie Lou
Chancellor, who preceded him in death on May 19, 2009.
Virgil was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church for many years. He served as a deacon, a Sunday school teacher and mentor to a large number of youth in Pettis County. He retired from Pittsburgh Corning after many years of service. Virgil served his country honorably in the United States Navy on the USS Essex aircraft carrier. There will be full military honors to commemorate his service to his country.
He enjoyed painting, wood carving, fishing, crossword puzzles and especially loved spending time with his family and friends. Virgil was a very loving and caring dad and grandfather.
Survivors include three children, Steven Venable (Brandy) of Palm Bay, FL, Teri Venable of Sedalia; and Raymond Venable (Virginia) of Slater, MO; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Clay, and Gene Venable; two sisters, Evelyn Kreisel and Patricia Belsha.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will be at Salem Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
