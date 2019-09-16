Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia "Granny" DeWitt. View Sign Service Information Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. 226 S. Odell Ave Marshall , MO 65340 (660)-463-2266 Send Flowers Obituary

MARSHALL- Virginia "Granny" DeWitt, 81, of Marshall Junction, MO, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Peninsula Cemetery near Blackwater. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Peninsula Cemetery and an online guestbook is available at

Born May 13, 1938, in rural Saline County, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. Stone and Amy Christine Cornine Stone. She lived at Marshall Junction most of her life where she raised her family. On Nov. 20, 1953, she married James Ballenger, who preceded her in death, and was also married to Roy DeWitt who preceded her in death on May 11, 1985. In addition to being a homemaker for her family and working the family farm, Virginia ran the MFA Café, worked as an election judge, and spent time with loved ones. Sunday's were special for Virginia because that was the day that the entire family would come out for Sunday dinner.

Survivors include four children: Kathy Francis of Marshall, Helen Newton (Tom) of Blackwater, James "Bo" Ballenger (Theresa) of San Antonio, TX, and Amy Basnett (Jeff) of Marshall Junction; a grandson that she adopted and raised as her own, Ed Ballenger (Ellie) of Marshall Junction; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her companion of over 30 years, Jerry Gotmer of the home; as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

