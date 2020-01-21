COLE CAMP - Virginia Lou "Ginny" Abelhouzen, 80, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp.

Born January 4, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah, she was one of three children of Albert F. and Genevieve L. (Heisterberg) Abelhouzen.

Ginny was the rock of her family and a true blessing to all who knew her.

She was a Christian and a member of Faith Baptist Church.

Surviving is a brother, Alan Abelhouzen, of Altadena, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Genevieve Jean Brummet.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Edwards officiating.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Faith Baptist Church.