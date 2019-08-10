Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Marie West. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. - Virginia Marie West, 82, of Clinton and Warrensburg, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Advent Health in Shawnee Mission, KS.

She was born April 11, 1937, in Clinton, daughter of Ernest and Leona (Stoneking) West.

Virginia worked as a waitress for many years, including at the Vintage House in Warrensburg. There she was famous for her orange rolls and homemade Caesar dressing, and for beautifully decorating the restaurant for holidays. Virginia also owned and operated Flowers to Go in Clinton for many years.

Her family was her life. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings, especially Christmas Eve breakfasts. She always had a gift for everyone. Things that brought her joy in life were interior decorating (especially painting things gold), flower gardening, going to garage sales and collecting knick knacks. She was a gypsy at heart and over the years had become a "relocation expert."

Virginia was strong, fierce, stubborn, determined, persistent, loyal and generous. Above all, she loved her family and was loved by her family. She was truly one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are three children, Debbie Harper (Ronnie), of Kansas City, KS, Darla Honn, of Sedalia, and Kimberlee Parrott (Andrew), of Knob Noster; ten grandchildren, Ashleann Anthony (Tyler), Laura Christie (Jeff), Johnathan Harper, Austin Honn, Zachary Parrott, Logan Harper, Olivia Honn, Nickolas Harper, Emma Honn and Sophia Honn; five great-grandchildren, Robbie Harper, MacKenzie Harper, Scarlette Anthony, Gaia Christie and Ruby Anthony.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Russell West and Gary West.

A private celebration of Virginia's life will be held by her family.

