SEDALIA - Virginia Ramsey, age 94, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

She was born August 6, 1926, in rural Lafayette County, the daughter of Floyd and Maude (McCoy) McFerrin.

On June 29, 1947, she and Gael D. Ramsey I were united in marriage in Warrensburg.

Virginia is survived by her sons, Lynn Ramsey of Houston, TX and Gael Ramsey II of Sedalia; her grandchildren Bryan Whalen, Matthew Whalen, Sarah Cozart, Tyler Ramsey, Nick Ramsey, and Claire Ramsey; her great-grandchildren, Keegan, Rowan, and Hudson Cozart, Boone and Georgia Ramsey, and Becca and Isla Whalen; and her sister Alice Hanrahan of Warrensburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gael; her parents Floyd and Maude McFerrin; her daughter Nancy Ramsey Whalen; a son Sam Ramsey; and six siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Warrensburg. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Larry McFerrin, Dale McFerrin, Michael Barnett, Bobby Fisher, Hal Hanrahan, and Ken O'Neal. Carl Matthews will be an honorary pallbearer.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church of Warrensburg and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store