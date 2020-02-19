|
SEDALIA - Wallace Gene Payne, 95, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home, Sedalia.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1925, in Metz, MO, the son of Wallace Allen and Cleo Mae (Wilson) Payne, who preceded him in death.
On Nov. 22, 1981, at Faith Baptist Church in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Edna Cleo Shull, who survives the home.
Gene was a contractor by trade who specialized in painting. He loved working with his hands doing construction work. Gene enjoyed dancing, watching football and baseball and going out to eat with his friends. One of his favorite pastimes was beating his opponents in the game Aggravation. He especially cherished his time with the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a long-time member of Faith Baptist Church.
He served his country honorably during World War II in Battle Campaigns, Northern Apennines and Po Valley, earning a Combat Infantries Badge and two Bronze Stars. He was a member of the Voiture 333, 40 and 8. He was on the first Veterans Honor flight from Pettis County to Washington, D.C.
Besides his wife of thirty-nine years, survivors include his son, Jack Payne (Marsha) of Dallas, TX; two daughters, Donna Bullen (Greg) of Dallas, TX and Theresa White of Frisco, TX; two step-daughters, DeAnna Pedersen (Chris) of Panama City, FL, and Mary Gwin (Jurgen) of Niceville, FL; a niece, Kenya Porter (John) of Olathe, KS; five grandsons, six step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Nelson; stepdaughter, Janice Renee Carter; and stepson, Lester Earl Canida II.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church, Sedalia, MO, with Revs. Dan Hankins and Alvin Sipe officiating. Full military honors will be rendered at the church.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
A private burial will take place at a later date at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.
Pallbearers will be Marty McCown, Brandon Cooke, Bill Herrick, John Kullman, Jayson Lauder, and Ty Magnuson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Baptist Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel or .
