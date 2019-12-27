KANSAS CITY - Walter (Tommy) Thomas Bell, 81, of Green Ridge, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.
He was born on June 11, 1938, in Kenton, OH, the son of James I. and M. Mildred (West) Bell, who preceded him in death.
On Aug. 24, 1957, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Jacquelyn L. Kendrick, who survives of the home.
Tommy moved to Green Ridge in the mid-50s and was a 1956 graduate of Green Ridge High School. He was a member of Green Ridge Presbyterian Church, a 32nd degree Mason and Past Master of Granite Lodge 272 AF & AM.
Tommy poured his heart and soul into his work. He farmed, bought and sold land, owned and operated small businesses and flipped houses. He loved to trade, no matter what it was. Tommy enjoyed his classic cars and spending the winter months with Jackie in South Texas and Arizona. Tommy had an ornery streak and loved a good practical joke.
In addition to his wife, Jackie, he is survived by two sons, Steve Bell (Jennifer) of Boonville, MO, and Larry Bell (Lea Anne) of Green Ridge, MO; a daughter, Lori Larimore (Mike) of Green Ridge, MO; eight grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces; and a nephew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James W. Bell and H. Kenneth Bell; and a niece.
A family memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Green Ridge Presbyterian Church with Pastors Randy and Dianna Marcum officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m until service time at the church.
Burial will be at Green Ridge Cemetery immediately following services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Green Ridge Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Dec. 28, 2019