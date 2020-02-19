Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Wanda Joy (Carver) Gooch, 86, passed away in her home in Sedalia, Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 26, 1933, daughter to Thomas and Opal (Bell) Carver, in Sedalia, Missouri.

Wanda attended Sedalia Elementary School and graduated from Stover High School in 1952 where she met the love of her life, high school sweetheart, Bob Gooch. They were united in marriage on June 14, 1952, in St. Joseph, MO. Bob preceded her in death Oct. 3, 2016, after 63 years of marriage.

She lived in San Diego, California, for five years while Bob was in the Navy, and they returned to Sedalia where Bob operated Bob's Barber Shop for more than 50 years. Meanwhile, Wanda attended Central Missouri State University, always being on the Dean's List, while raising two sons. After earning her degree in social work, Wanda was employed with the Missouri Division of Family Services for 24 years, working with foster children, adoptions, and child abuse investigations. After retirement, she worked part-time in the juvenile detention office for 16 years. Wanda was a Christian and long-time member of First Baptist Church, where she faithfully attended Sunday services and devotions with her Gleaners Sunday School group, where she made many special friendships.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, enjoying their school activities, including many hours sitting on bleachers watching baseball. Vacations spent in Florida and the Rocky Mountains were among her favorite memories, and later on going to her cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Gardening, especially flowers, was her passion. She took great pride in how beautiful her yard looked.

Wanda is survived by two sons, Russell Gregory Gooch of Sedalia, MO, and Kim Gooch (Donna) of Cole Camp, MO; three grandchildren, Nicholas Gooch of Sedalia, Kaylei Gooch of Cole Camp, and Kinna Cramer (Tyler) of Columbia, MO; and one great-grandson, Wyatt Gooch of Sedalia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lois Jean Reed; and brothers, Aaron Dee Carver, and T.J. Carver.

Pallbearers will be Greg Gooch, Kim Gooch, Nick Gooch, Kaylei Gooch, Kinna Cramer, Tyler Cramer, Wyatt Gooch, and Mike Carver.

Honorary bearers will be Tommy Dee Carver, Tommy Reed, Theresa Carver, Donna Gooch, and Becky Otten.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Sisney officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia.

