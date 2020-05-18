COLE CAMP - Wanda L. Caton, 82, of Lincoln, MO, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp, MO.

She was born in Sedalia, MO on December 12, 1937. On June 17, 1954, in Sedalia, she married Robert E. Caton who survives of the home.

Wanda worked at Interstate Studio for over 30 years as a photographer. She was a member of First Christian Church in Sedalia. Wanda enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, four children, Gary W. Caton (Debbie) of Cole Camp, MO, Sherry L. Caton of St. Martins, MO, Penny A. Florez of Cole Camp, MO, James Caton of Lee's Summit, MO; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

In addition to both of her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Diane R. Caton and 12 brothers and sisters.

Wanda's wishes were to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp and may be left in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store