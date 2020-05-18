Wanda L. Caton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLE CAMP - Wanda L. Caton, 82, of Lincoln, MO, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp, MO.
She was born in Sedalia, MO on December 12, 1937. On June 17, 1954, in Sedalia, she married Robert E. Caton who survives of the home.
Wanda worked at Interstate Studio for over 30 years as a photographer. She was a member of First Christian Church in Sedalia. Wanda enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, four children, Gary W. Caton (Debbie) of Cole Camp, MO, Sherry L. Caton of St. Martins, MO, Penny A. Florez of Cole Camp, MO, James Caton of Lee's Summit, MO; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
In addition to both of her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Diane R. Caton and 12 brothers and sisters.
Wanda's wishes were to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp and may be left in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved