PERRY, Okla. - Wanda Sue McCutchen, 76, of Perry, Oklahoma, formerly of Smithton, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Perry Green Valley Nursing Home in Perry. The family has decided, due to the pandemic, to have a graveside service only instead of the previously scheduled funeral and visitation. The graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Salem Cemetery near Smithton. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

