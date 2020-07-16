1/
Wanda Sue McCutchen
1943 - 2020
PERRY, Okla. - Wanda Sue McCutchen, 76, of Perry, Oklahoma, formerly of Smithton, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Perry Green Valley Nursing Home in Perry. The family has decided, due to the pandemic, to have a graveside service only instead of the previously scheduled funeral and visitation. The graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Salem Cemetery near Smithton. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Salem Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
Memories & Condolences

July 3, 2020
Sue, I shall always remember what a strong person you were, as you took such wonderful care of your husband, Paul Holman, during his battle with cancer plus caring for your alls three little children who now reflect the beauty of both, you, and Paul. Your spiritual faith, and your big heart of gold never waivered. May our Heavenly Father bring you eternal peace. Prayers to all.
