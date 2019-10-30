Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanita Maxine Berry. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Wanita Maxine Berry, 94, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia.

She was born on March 11, 1925, in Mt. Vernon, IL, the daughter of Troy and Ruth (Davis) Hobbs, who preceded her in death.

Wanita was a member of Katy Park Baptist Church, Sedalia. Her working career was primarily secretarial and bookkeeping. Wanita was the secretary at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Dix Illinois, retiring in 1987.

She loved singing hymns and southern gospel music. She was an avid Kansas City Royals and Chiefs fan. Wanita especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Anita Campbell of Sedalia; four grandchildren, Andrew Campbell (Alicia) of Springfield, MO, Rachel Robb (Devin) of Sedalia, Tiera Caton (Nick) of Sedalia, and Ali Irons (Eric) of Hollywood, AL; eleven great-grandchildren, Peyton, Hunter, Selah, Kierra, Paishense, Maelin, Asher, Avalene, Baylee, Kaylie, and Freya; and a special friend, Kim Hale of Nashville, TN.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Bobby Hobbs; a sister, Venita Johnson; and a son-in-law, Rev. Bruce Campbell.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. John Campbell officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 31, 2019

