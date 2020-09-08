1/1
Warren S. Kearney
1943 - 2020
HOUSTONIA - Warren S. Kearney, 77, of rural Houstonia, MO, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. Patrick Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 415 E. Fourth St., Sedalia, MO 65301, with Fr. David Veit officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall with visitation from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The family request that masks be worn at all events and social distancing be observed.
Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Sedalia or Saline Animal League in Marshall. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Born January 11, 1943, in Marshall, he was the son of the late John S. Kearney and Hazel D. Province Kearney. On December 30, 1960, he married Sharon Matthews who survives of the home.
He lived in the Kansas City, KS area for many years where he was a 1961 graduate of Wyandotte High School, as well as living in Excelsior Springs, MO, and Holt, MO. Warren's career was spent as a machinist, working at Fairbanks and Morse and then retiring from Owens Corning Fiberglass where he worked for over 30 years. When their daughters were young, he coached a girl's softball team. Warren and Sharon returned to Pettis County in 2000 and he then worked as a machinist at ConAgra Frozen Foods in Marshall for 12 years.
He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish-St. Patrick Chapel, St. Michael's Knights of Columbus in Kearney, as well as having been a member of the Kansas City Regional Fox Trotting Horse Association, Hazelnut Crackers Square Dance Club and traveling with Sharon with the Doberman Pinscher Club. Being an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed trail rides and camping, Warren participated in organizing the Trail's End Monument which sits on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
In addition to his wife, Sharon; he is survived by two daughters, Debra Eickhoff of Butler, MO and Denette Kelly (Kevin) of Kansas City, KS; four grandchildren: Catherine Schneider, Matthew Eickhoff (Kate Jacquin), Keegan Kelly (Ryen Hill) and Neil Kelly; one sister, Ileene Eastin of Ozark, MO; along with several nieces and nephews.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Wayne Kearney.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
