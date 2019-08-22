Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Kent Brauer. View Sign Service Information FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP 302 E Butterfield Trail Cole Camp , MO 65325 (660)-668-4425 Calling hours 1:00 PM St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cole Camp , MO View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cole Camp , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

COLE CAMP - Wayne Kent Brauer, 71, of Green Ridge, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Care Center, Cole Camp.

He was born on June 4, 1948, in Cole Camp, Missouri, a son of Norman and Marie (Tucker) Brauer.

He grew up in Cole Camp, where he was baptized on July 25, 1948, and confirmed on June 10, 1962, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and graduated from Benton County R-1 High School in 1966. On October 1, 1966, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cole Camp, Wayne was united in marriage to Carol Ann Harms by Pastor Arlyn Saathoff.

He was a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cole Camp. Wayne worked at the Cole Camp Hardware Store, Cash Hardware and Tullis-Hall Dairy in Sedalia, and lastly for the United States Postal Service for 32 years, retiring in 2007.

Wayne loved hunting deer, pheasants, and quail. He had many hunting dogs over the years but had a great fondness for his beloved German Shorthair pointer, Jill. He raised miniature horses with his wife, Carol, at Flat Creek Mini Ranch, their farm near Green Ridge. He also was an avid fisherman and loved to take his boat to Truman Lake. He taught his children and grandchildren to enjoy nature and how to hunt and fish. He coached his sons' teams in the Sedalia Little League and Sedalia Khoury League Soccer for many years. He loved watching westerns and John Wayne was a favorite of his.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Brauer of the home; a daughter, Shelly Lynn Arnold of Sedalia; two sons, Kenneth Wayne Brauer (Gerri) of Green Ridge and Kevin Wayne Brauer (Erin) of Hobart, Indiana; a brother, Andrew Lee Brauer of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Joshua Andrew Arnold, Joseph Austin Arnold (Kendall), Annabelle Brauer, Airic Norman Brauer, Lyn Marie Brauer, and Raenagh Kristin Brauer; and a great-granddaughter, Adalynn Joe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Marie Brauer.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cole Camp with Pastor Sandy Schlesselman officiating. Burial will be in Brauersville Cemetery near Cole Camp.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

